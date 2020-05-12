Vodafone Stock Soars as Telecom Giant Maintains Its Dividend

Vodafone Group stock soared on Tuesday as the world’s second-largest mobile phone operator maintained its dividend to the relief of investors.

The stock (ticker: VOD. U.K.) climbed 8.3%, to 122.42 pence, in London trading on Tuesday. Its dividend had been seen as under threat as a result of the coronavirus crisis and the prospect of a megamerger between Liberty Global’s Virgin Media and Telefónica’s O2.

More than 40 FTSE 100 companies, including Vodafone’s rival BT (BT.A.UK) and the world’s biggest dividend payer Royal Dutch Shell (RDS. B), have cut shareholder payouts amid the pandemic.

Vodafone, however, kept its dividend payment steady at 9 euro cents a share as it reported growing revenue and profit in its full-year results. (While based in England, Vodafone reports in euros, not pounds.) The company reported underlying free cash flow of €5.7 billion and expected underlying free cash flow to be at least €5 billion next year.

The company swung to a pretax profit of €795 million in the year ending March 31, compared with a loss of €2.61 billion the previous year — it reported a net loss of €455 million. Group revenue climbed 3%, to €45 billion, driven by commercial momentum in Europe, where it is the largest mobile operator, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, rose 2.6%, to €14.9 billion.

Despite telecom companies appearing resilient in the face of the pandemic, Vodafone said it was “not immune to the challenges” of coronavirus. It said roaming revenues were being hit by lower international travel and expected economic pressures to affect customer revenue over time.

The company offered no formal guidance for the 2021 financial year, citing uncertainty, but said that adjusted Ebitda may be “flat to slightly down” compared with the rebased 2020 baseline of €14.5 billion.

Plans to separate its European towers business remain on track, and Vodafone said it was preparing for a potential initial public offering early in 2021.

Looking ahead. Vodafone is a top 10 FTSE 100 dividend payer so the move to stick to its shareholder payout will be rejoiced by investors. The company’s revenue, profit and cash flow boost has enabled it to do that, while many others have been forced to cut.

Longer term, Vodafone will have to battle with a new competitor in the form of a merged Virgin Media and O2 — as Liberty Global and Telefónica merge their U.K. operations. The new entity will combine mobile network and fixed-line broadband, while Vodafone remains a mobile-only operator. In fact, many of its major markets—Germany, Spain and the U.K. - are intensely competitive.

Still, with the monetization of the European towers businesses to come, revenues climbing, and the dividend intact, UBS analyst Polo Tang says there are enough positives for Vodafone to “reverse its recent underperformance versus the sector.” He gave the stock a Buy rating with a target price of 190 pence.

Write to Callum Keown at Callum.Keown@dowjones.com

