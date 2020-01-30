Vodafone stake sale needs Egyptian regulatory approval

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's telecoms regulator will have to approve a sale by Vodafone VOD.L of its 55% stake in its local operations to Saudi Telecom Co (STC) 7010.SE, it said on Thursday.

Both firms on Wednesday announced a non-binding deal proposal, valuing Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA at $4.4 billion.

Once finalised, the regulator would have to approve it, the body said in a statement.

With 44 million subscribers and a 40% market share, Vodafone Egypt is the country's biggest mobile operator. The remaining 45% stake is held by majority state-owned Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ulf Laessing; editing by David Evans)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.