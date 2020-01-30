World Markets

Vodafone stake sale needs Egyptian regulatory approval

Contributors
Ehab Farouk Reuters
Ulf Laessing Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREA COMAS

Egypt's telecoms regulator will have to approve a sale by Vodafone of its 55% stake in its local operations to Saudi Telecom Co (STC), it said on Thursday.

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's telecoms regulator will have to approve a sale by Vodafone VOD.L of its 55% stake in its local operations to Saudi Telecom Co (STC) 7010.SE, it said on Thursday.

Both firms on Wednesday announced a non-binding deal proposal, valuing Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA at $4.4 billion.

Once finalised, the regulator would have to approve it, the body said in a statement.

With 44 million subscribers and a 40% market share, Vodafone Egypt is the country's biggest mobile operator. The remaining 45% stake is held by majority state-owned Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ulf Laessing; editing by David Evans)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular