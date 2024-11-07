News & Insights

Markets
VOD

Vodafone Spain, Telefónica, Bluevia Fibra Sign 5-year Wholesale Contract In Spain

November 07, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vodafone ONO S.A.U., Telefónica de España and Bluevia Fibra have signed a five year contract for fibre wholesale in Spain, revealed Zegona Communications Plc. on Thursday. This is further to Zegona's non-binding agreements to create FibreCos with both Telefonica and MasOrange.

The combination of three transactions will help complete the transformation of Vodafone Spain's fixed line strategy, delivering full 'Fibre-to-the-Home' services nationally across Spain.

The new contract will be operational from January 1, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.