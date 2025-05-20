Vodafone Slips To Loss In FY25 On EUR 4.5 Bln Charge; Sees Growth In FY26 Adj. EBITDAaL

(RTTNews) - Telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday a loss in its fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's profit, on 4.5 billion euros non-cash impairment charges. Revenue, however, increased from last year. Looking ahead, the company projects higher adjusted EBITDAaL, a key earnings metric, in fiscal 2026.

In fiscal 2025, loss before tax was 1.48 billion euros, compared to prior year's profit of 1.62 billion euros. Loss attributable to owners of the parent was 4.17 billion euros, while prior year's profit was 1.14 billion euros. Basic loss per share was 15.94 eurocents, compared to profit of 4.21 eurocents a year ago.

The results of Vodafone Spain and Vodafone Italy are reported as discontinued operations.

On a continuing operations basis, loss per share was 15.86 eurocents, compared to earnings per share of 4.45 eurocents in the prior year.

The latest results included non-cash impairment charges for Germany and Romania totalling 4.5 billion euros.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 7.87 eurocents, compared to 7.47 eurocents in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDAaL dropped 0.8 percent from last year to 10.93 billion euros. On an organic basis, Adjusted EBITDAaL increased 2.5%, with a decline in Germany offset by good performance across the rest of Europe, Africa and Türkiye.

Total revenue increased 2% to 37.45 billion euros from 36.72 billion euros, with strong service revenue growth partially offset by foreign exchange movements.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted EBITDAaL to be 11.0 billion euros to 11.3 billion euros. For the new year, the company continues turnaround in Germany, and provides additional guidance for Europe, expecting Adjusted EBITDAaL to be 7.2 billion euros to 7.4 billion euros.

