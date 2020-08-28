US Markets
VOD

Vodafone, Sky, Windtre say independence of single broadband network crucial

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Vodafone, Comcast unit SKY and WindTre said on Friday it was crucial that any single broadband network company in Italy be independent with the proper governance rules.

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L, Comcast unit SKY CMCSA.O and WindTre said on Friday it was crucial that any single broadband network company in Italy be independent with the proper governance rules.

The comments came in a joint statement following a conference call between their top managers in Italy, the Treasury and Industry ministers and the head of state lender CDP.

On Thursday top members of the ruling coalition signed off on a single broadband network proposal designed to resolve months of wrangling over who would control such an asset.

Concern has been expressed by some operators about former phone monopolist Telecom Italia TLIT.MI ending up with too much sway over a single network.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Gavin Jones)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD CMCSA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular