Vodafone, Sky, Windtre say independence of single broadband network crucial
MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L, Comcast unit SKY CMCSA.O and WindTre said on Friday it was crucial that any single broadband network company in Italy be independent with the proper governance rules.
The comments came in a joint statement following a conference call between their top managers in Italy, the Treasury and Industry ministers and the head of state lender CDP.
On Thursday top members of the ruling coalition signed off on a single broadband network proposal designed to resolve months of wrangling over who would control such an asset.
Concern has been expressed by some operators about former phone monopolist Telecom Italia TLIT.MI ending up with too much sway over a single network.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Gavin Jones)
