Vodafone, Sky, Windtre call for Italy's single network operator to be independent

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L, Comcast unit SKY CMCSA.O and WindTre said they hoped Italy's plans for a single full-fiber communications network would create a non-vertically integrated operator able to guarantee neutrality and independence for all players.

The comments came in a joint statement on Monday following a meeting with the chief executives of state lender CDP and phone incumbent Telecom Italia TLIT.MI.

