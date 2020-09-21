US Markets
Vodafone, Sky, Windtre call for Italy's single network operator to be independent

Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L, Comcast unit SKY CMCSA.O and WindTre said they hoped Italy's plans for a single full-fiber communications network would create a non-vertically integrated operator able to guarantee neutrality and independence for all players.

The comments came in a joint statement on Monday following a meeting with the chief executives of state lender CDP and phone incumbent Telecom Italia TLIT.MI.

