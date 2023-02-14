VOD

Vodafone shares rise 2.4% after Liberty Global buys 5% stake

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

February 14, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone VOD.L rose 2.4% at the open on Tuesday after John Malone's Liberty Global LBTYA.O said it had bought a near-5% stake in the British telecoms operator after the market closed on Monday.

Liberty Global, which owns half of Virgin Media O2, a major rival to Vodafone in the UK, ruled out making a takeover bid.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD
LBTYA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.