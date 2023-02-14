Vodafone shares rise 2.4% after Liberty Global buys 5% stake

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone VOD.L rose 2.4% at the open on Tuesday after John Malone's Liberty Global LBTYA.O said it had bought a near-5% stake in the British telecoms operator after the market closed on Monday.

Liberty Global, which owns half of Virgin Media O2, a major rival to Vodafone in the UK, ruled out making a takeover bid.

