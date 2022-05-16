Vodafone shares jump 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone VOD.L jumped 4% in early trade on Monday after the United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company e& ETISALAT.AD revealed it had bought a 9.8% stake in the British mobile operator.

Vodafone has been struggling in its more mature markets where competition and regulation have pushed prices lower, and its boss Nick Read is under pressure to boost returns.

E&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, said it had made the investment to gain "significant exposure to a world leader in connectivity and digital services", adding it had no intention of making an offer for the whole of Vodafone.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.