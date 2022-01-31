VOD

Vodafone shareholder Abrdn signals support for activist campaign

Contributors
Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

A top Vodafone Group shareholder said on Monday that an activist campaign aimed at improving the telecom firm's performance has "widespread support" from stakeholders.

Changes source, adds background

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A top Vodafone Group VOD.L shareholder said on Monday that an activist campaign aimed at improving the telecom firm's performance has "widespread support" from stakeholders.

The comment from Andrew Millington, head of UK equities at Abrdn PLC ABDN.L, a top-10 shareholder in Vodafone, comes after reports that activist investor Cevian Capital had built up an undisclosed stake in the company and has been engaging with the telecom company's management for months.

"While I have no insight into Cevian's plans, I think this approach has widespread support from shareholders," said Millington.

He also said the Vodafone management has been explicit about its intention to create value through restructuring.

Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Over the last five years, Vodafone has delivered a total return including dividends of negative 4.7%, compared with a 28% return for the benchmark FTSE 100 Index. Over the same period, Vodafone's Johannesburg-listed African subsidiary, Vodacom, has managed 7.2% in hard-currency terms.

Like its rivals, Vodafone is grappling with the massive investment required in new technology – most recently 5G mobile networks and fibre-optic broadband – combined with highly competitive end-markets.

The Financial Times first reported Abrdn signalling support for Vodafone's restructuring plans.

"It's long overdue that a shareholder holds the board accountable for its past actions and inaction," said another shareholder Peter Schoenfeld, founder of New York-based hedge fund PSAM, according to the report.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters