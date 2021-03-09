Commodities
VOD

Vodafone sets price range for Vantage Towers IPO at 22.5 to 29 euros

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER

Vodafone Group, on Tuesday set the price range for the planned floating of mobile infrastructure company Vantage Towers at 22.50 to 29.00 euros ($26.68- 34.39) per share, implying a total market capitalisation of up to 14.7 billion euros.

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group , on Tuesday set the price range for the planned floating of mobile infrastructure company Vantage Towers at 22.50 to 29.00 euros ($26.68- 34.39) per share, implying a total market capitalisation of up to 14.7 billion euros.

Vodafone said it expects the first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange to be on or around March 18 this year, adding that infrastructure investor and operator Digital Colony and Singapore-based global equity fund RRJ agreed to buy 950 million euros of shares at offer price.

($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt) ((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VODAFONE GROUP VANTAGE/IPO (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular