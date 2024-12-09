Vodafone Sets Out Further Information Relating To Combination Of Vodafone UK And Three UK

(RTTNews) - Vodafone has set out further information relating to the combination of Vodafone UK and Three UK, in accordance with the new UK Listing Rules. On 14 June 2023, Vodafone Group Plc announced that it and CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings, had entered into binding agreements in relation to a combination of their UK telecommunication businesses, respectively Vodafone UK and Three UK.

Vodafone estimates that, following completion, the transaction is expected to result in substantial efficiencies totalling to more than 700 million pounds of recurring annual cost and capex synergies by the fifth full year post-completion, with an implied NPV of over 7 billion pounds.

