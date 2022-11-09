Oil
VOD

Vodafone sells slice of Vantage Towers to KKR, other investors

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 09, 2022 — 05:06 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar and Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds details, shares

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.Lsaid it would sell a portion of its majority stake in wireless towers unit Vantage VTWRn.DE to private equity firms GIP and KKR KKR.N, and use the minimum proceeds of 3.2 billion euros to pay down its debt.

The British telecoms group said its would create a new joint venture with the investors, which would result in the deconsolidation of its 81.7% stake.

The joint venture would also buy out the minority shareholders in Frankfurt-listed Vantage, it said on Wednesday.

Shares in Vantage jumped 7.8%, while Vodafone was broadly flat.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD
KKR

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter