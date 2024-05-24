News & Insights

Vodafone Schedules 2024 AGM for Shareholders

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2024 is scheduled for July 30th, with provisions made for live internet webcasting for registered shareholders. Shareholders are invited to inspect the Notice of AGM and submit questions ahead of the event via email or during the meeting. The AGM documents are accessible on the National Storage Mechanism website and Vodafone’s official AGM page.

