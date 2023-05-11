Vodafone says top shareholder e&'s CEO to join its board

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group VOD.L on Thursday said the chief executive officer of its largest shareholder, Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC EAND.AD, also known as e&, will join the British telecommunications company's board.

Vodafone said e& CEO Hatem Dowidar will stay on its board for as long as e& maintains its current 14.6% stake and it would be able to nominate a second non-executive director if its shareholding exceeds 20%.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

