Vodafone says top shareholder e&'s CEO to join its board

May 11, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group VOD.L on Thursday said the chief executive officer of its largest shareholder, Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC EAND.AD, also known as e&, will join the British telecommunications company's board.

Vodafone said e& CEO Hatem Dowidar will stay on its board for as long as e& maintains its current 14.6% stake and it would be able to nominate a second non-executive director if its shareholding exceeds 20%.

