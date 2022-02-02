Vodafone says on track with 2.7% growth in Q3 service revenue

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone VOD.L said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance after reporting a 2.7% rise in third-quarter group service revenue, with growth in both Europe and Africa.

The company, which has activist Cevian Capital as a new investor, said it was "committed to creating value for our shareholders through proactive portfolio actions and continuing to improve returns at pace".

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

