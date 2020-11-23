VOD

Vodafone says German mobile network operations returning to normal

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Vodafone said on Monday that operations on its German mobile network were returning to normal after the failure of control equipment caused a widespread outage lasting more than three hours.

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L said on Monday that operations on its German mobile network were returning to normal after the failure of control equipment caused a widespread outage lasting more than three hours.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michael Nienaber)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters