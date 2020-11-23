Vodafone says German mobile network operations returning to normal

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L said on Monday that operations on its German mobile network were returning to normal after the failure of control equipment caused a widespread outage lasting more than three hours.

