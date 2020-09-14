World Markets
Vodafone says due diligence on Egypt unit stake sale "substantively" completed

Vodafone Group said on Monday due diligence regarding the potential sale of its 55% stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom Co (STC) had been "substantively" completed.

The London-listed telecom firm said that despite the expiry of a memorandum of understanding, the company remains in talks with STC to finalise the transaction in the near future.

