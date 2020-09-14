Vodafone says due diligence on Egypt unit stake sale "substantively" completed

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group VOD.L said on Monday due diligence regarding the potential sale of its 55% stake in its Egyptian unit VODE.CA to Saudi Telecom Co (STC) 7010.SE had been "substantively" completed.

The London-listed telecom firm said that despite the expiry of a memorandum of understanding, the company remains in talks with STC to finalise the transaction in the near future.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.