Vodafone says broadband down for some UK users

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 10, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

April 10 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.Lsaid some UK users of its home broadband service were facing an outage on Monday morning and the company was working to resolve it.

Downdetector's UK website said more than 2,800 mostly landline users were having trouble accessing Vodafone at the peak of the outage.

