News & Insights

Stocks

Vodafone Repurchases 17.5 Million Shares in Strategic Move

November 26, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vodafone Group Plc has repurchased 17.5 million of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited, with plans to hold these shares in treasury. The purchase, part of a previously announced program, saw shares bought at a volume weighted average price of 70.82 pence each. This move reflects Vodafone’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:VOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.