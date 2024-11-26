Vodafone Repurchases 17.5 Million Shares in Strategic Move

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has repurchased 17.5 million of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited, with plans to hold these shares in treasury. The purchase, part of a previously announced program, saw shares bought at a volume weighted average price of 70.82 pence each. This move reflects Vodafone’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

