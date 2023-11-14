News & Insights

VOD

Vodafone reports Q2 improvement after Germany returns to growth

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

November 14, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds guidance in paragraph 2, CEO quotes in paragraphs 4 and 5

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Telecoms company Vodafone VOD.L reported an acceleration in service revenue in the second quarter on Tuesday after Germany, its biggest market, returned to growth.

The British group, which announced the sale of its Spanish business and the merger of its UK unit with Hutchison's Three in the last six months, reiterated its guidance for adjusted earnings to be broadly flat at around 13.3 billion euros ($14.2 billion).

It reported a 4.2% rise in group service revenue for the six months to the end of September, with both Europe and Africa up, and 0.3% higher adjusted core earnings, a rise limited by higher energy costs.

Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle said Vodafone had delivered improved revenue growth in nearly all of its markets in the first half of its financial year.

"Our focus on customers and simplifying our business is beginning to bear fruit, although much more needs to be done," she said.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.