News & Insights

VOD

Vodafone reports better revenue growth, appoints CFO

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

July 24, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds new CFO in paragraph 2

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L reported first-quarter group service revenue growth of 3.7% on Monday, driven by a strong performance in Britain, and an improvement in the rate of decline in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The European and African telecoms group also said it had appointed former SAP SAPG.DE chief financial officer Luka Mucic to the same role at Vodafone, beginning on Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.