Vodafone reports better revenue growth, appoints CFO

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L reported first-quarter group service revenue growth of 3.7% on Monday, driven by a strong performance in Britain, and an improvement in the rate of decline in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The European and African telecoms group also said it had appointed former SAP SAPG.DE chief financial officer Luka Mucic to the same role at Vodafone, beginning on Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

