Vodafone reports 5% rise in full-year core earnings

Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Vodafone, the European and African mobile operator, reported a 5% rise in full-year core earnings on Tuesday, meeting the bottom of its guidance, helped by a good performance in its largest market, Germany.

The British company, which was backed by a $4.4 billion investment from the UAE-based telecoms company e& in recent days, said it expected to deliver a resilient financial performance in the year ahead.

