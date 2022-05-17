Vodafone reports 5% rise in full-year core earnings

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L, the European and African mobile operator, reported a 5% rise in full-year core earnings on Tuesday, meeting the bottom of its guidance, helped by a good performance in its largest market, Germany.

The British company, which was backed by a $4.4 billion investment from the UAE-based telecoms company e& in recent days, said it expected to deliver a resilient financial performance in the year ahead.

