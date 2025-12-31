Markets
VOD

Vodafone Reaches Agreement With Vi On Ahead Of CLAM Expiry

December 31, 2025 — 10:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc on Wednesday said it has reached a final settlement with Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) under the Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM), closing all remaining material disputes between the two companies.

The CLAM, established during the 2017 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, covered pre-merger legal, regulatory and tax liabilities. Vodafone's exposure under the mechanism was originally capped at 83.69 billion Indian rupees and later reduced to 63.94 billion Indian rupees.

Under the agreement, Vodafone will settle the CLAM through a 219 million euros cash payment and by setting aside 3.28 billion Vi shares, equivalent to a 3.03% stake.

However, Vodafone said the settlement results in no net cash outflow, as Vi will offset the 219 million euros against outstanding Vodafone Group service charges. Vodafone currently holds a 16.07% stake in Vi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.