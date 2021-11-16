Vodafone raises free cash flow guidance after good first half

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mobile group Vodafone VOD.L raised its forecast for this year's free cash flow on Tuesday after it reported 6.5% growth in adjusted core earnings in its first half, driven by a good performance in Germany, its largest market.

The British company raised the floor of its full-year earnings guidance to 15.2 billion from 15.0 billion euros, with the top remaining at 15.4 billion, and increased its free cash flow target to at least 5.3 billion euros from at least 5.2 billion.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.