Vodafone Q3 Revenues Down; Reaffirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) reported Wednesday that its total third-quarter revenue declined 4.7 percent to 11.20 billion euros from 11.75 billion euros last year.

Organically, revenues edged down 0.3 percent.

Total service revenue was 9.36 billion euros, down 3.9% on a reported basis, but up 0.4% organically.

Total Europe revenues declined 2.4 percent to 7.40 billion euros.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 guidance with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between 14.4 billion euros and 14.6 billion euros and free cash flow of at least 5 billion euros.

The company said the planned IPO of Vantage Towers in early 2021 remains firmly on track.

