Vodafone Q3 Group Revenue Rises; Confirms FY20 Adj. EBITDA View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) Wednesday reported that its third-quarter trading was in line with management's expectations, with revenue up 6.8 percent to 11.75 billion euros from last year's 11 billion euros.

The revenue growth reflected the contribution from the acquired Liberty Global assets, partially offset by the disposal of Vodafone New Zealand and foreign exchange headwinds.

Total service revenue increased 6.3 percent from last year to 9.73 billion euros. Organic service revenue growth was 0.8 percent. Growth in the majority of markets was offset by continued declines in Italy and Spain, reflecting elevated competition in these markets.

Total Europe revenue increased 10.1 percent reflecting the contribution from the acquired Liberty Global assets. Total Rest of the World revenue decreased 2.7 percent with organic growth offset by the disposal of Vodafone New Zealand.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects a further gradual improvement in service revenue growth in the fourth quarter, led by Europe.

Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2020 expectation that adjusted EBITDA would be in the range of 14.8 billion euros to 15.0 billion euros, implying around 2-3 percent organic adjusted EBITDA growth for the year.

