News & Insights

Markets
VOD

Vodafone Q1 Revenue Down 4.8%; Names Luka Mucic CFO

July 24, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L), on Monday, reported Q1 total revenue of €10.7 billion, versus €11.3 billion generated a year ago.

Total service revenue declined 4.2% to €9.11 billion from €9.51 billion reported in the prior year period.

Margherita Della Valle, Group Chief Executive, said,"As we progress our plans to transform Vodafone, we have achieved a better service revenue performance across almost all of our markets. We have delivered particularly strong trading in our Business segment and returned to service revenue growth in Europe. Looking ahead, we have taken the first steps of our action plan focused on customers, simplicity and growth, but we have much more still to do."

Further, the company reiterated its FY24 guidance. Adjusted EBITDA for FY is still expected to be about €13.3 billion and adjusted free cash flow of about €3.3 billion.

Also, the company announced the appointment of Luka Mucic as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of Vodafone, effective from 1 September 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.