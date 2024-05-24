Vodafone Publishes Annual Financial Report 2024

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has released its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The report, detailing the company’s financial performance, is now accessible on Vodafone’s official website and will be available on the UK’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with regulatory requirements.

