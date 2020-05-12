Markets
Vodafone Prelim. FY20 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Organic Service Revenue Up 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported profit before tax of 795 million euros in preliminary fiscal 2020 compared to a loss of 2.6 billion euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 3.13 eurocents compared to a loss of 16.25 eurocents. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 2.6% to 14.9 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share, which excludes impairment losses, was 5.60 eurocents compared to 6.27 eurocents, a decrease of 10.7%.

Preliminary fiscal 2020 revenue was 44.97 billion euros compared to 43.67 billion euros, previous year. Group organic service revenue increased by 0.8% to 37.9 billion euros.

The Board recommended total dividends per share of 9.0 eurocents for the year, the same as the prior year. This implies a final dividend of 4.5 eurocents compared to 4.16 eurocents in the prior year. The ex-dividend date for the final dividend is 11 June 2020 for ordinary shareholders, the record date is 12 June 2020 and the dividend is payable on 7 August 2020.

