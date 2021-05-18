VOD

Vodafone posts 1.2% drop in full-year earnings

Paul Sandle Reuters
Mobile operator Vodafone reported a 1.2% drop in full-year adjusted earnings, coming in at the bottom of its guidance and missing market expectations, but forecast growth this year.

The company posted adjusted EBITDA (earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and aromatization) of 14.4 billion euros on revenue of 43.8 billion euros, down 2.6%, for the year.

