Vodafone posts 0.8% third-quarter growth, driven by South Africa

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Vodafone reported organic service revenue growth of 0.8% in the third quarter on Wednesday, an uptick from the second, helped by continued recovery in South Africa. Europe, however, remained a slog for the world's second biggest mobile operator, with organic service revenue down 1.4% year-on-year, the same negative rate it posted for the previous quarter. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey) ((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VODAFONE OUTLOOK/

