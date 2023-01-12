VOD

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs - FT

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

January 12, 2023 — 11:16 pm EST

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

