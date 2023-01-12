Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs - FT

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.