Vodafone Partners With Amazon Satellites for Bigger Global Footprint

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD has inked a deal with Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN subsidiary Amazon Leo to connect 4G and 5G mobile masts in remote areas in Europe and Africa. The agreement aims to leverage Amazon’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network to strengthen Vodafone’s network reach while potentially lowering infrastructure costs.



Per the agreement, Amazon Leo will provide satellite backhaul connectivity of up to 1 Gbps download speeds and 400 Mbps upload speeds to link Vodafone’s 4G and 5G mobile masts in hard-to-reach regions. Rather than deploying expensive fiber infrastructure to remote base stations, Vodafone will use LEO satellite connections to bridge the digital divide.



The rollout will begin this year in Germany and other European markets, followed by a phased expansion across Africa through Vodacom, Vodafone’s African subsidiary. Amazon Leo currently has more than 200 satellites in orbit, with hundreds more built and ready for launch — signaling rapid scaling potential.



Vodafone is striving hard to improve network efficiency to meet the exponential growth in data traffic. The company had earlier joined forces with Meta Platforms Inc. META to optimize the delivery of short-form videos and ensure efficient utilization of existing network infrastructure. Meta has made improvements to its video engineering and infrastructure deployment systems for more efficient video delivery. Vodafone has freed up network capacity at key 4G and 5G sites in high-traffic areas like shopping centers and transport hubs. Implementing these optimizations across Vodafone has boosted network efficiency in the European markets without compromising the viewing experience.



Vodafone had also partnered with Nokia Corporation NOK to run a commercial 5G Open RAN pilot study in Italy. This offered a platform for more independent software providers, start-ups and local firms to collaborate for innovation. By unlocking network efficiencies with common operability, software delivery and increased hardware sharing, Nokia has reduced the total cost of ownership for mobile operators. The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio.



As the telecom industry moves toward hybrid terrestrial-satellite architectures, Vodafone’s ploy to leverage LEO satellites could strengthen its competitive positioning, particularly in Africa, where connectivity gaps remain substantial.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.