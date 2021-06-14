Vodafone opts for Samsung's 5G network solutions in Britain

By Supantha Mukherjee and Joyce Lee

STOCKHOLM/SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - British telecoms group Vodafone VOD.L has chosen Samsung Electronics 005930.KS as vendor for 5G network equipment in Britain, the pair said on Monday, a breakthrough for the South Korean company in Europe's telecoms gear market.

The tieup comes as European mobile operators increasingly consider Samsung in the race to replace China's Huawei HWT.UL as a supplier. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

