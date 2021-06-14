Vodafone opts for Samsung's 5G network solutions in Britain

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L said on Monday that it has chosen Samsung Electronics 005930.KS as vendor for 5G network equipment and virtualised solutions in Britain, marking the entry of the South Korean company in Europe.

Samsung is banking on Europe to maintain growth in its network equipment business, a senior executive told Reuters earlier this month, as 5G rollout widens in the market and European mobile operators increasingly consider Samsung in the race to replace China's Huawei HWT.UL as supplier.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.