Vodafone Names Colman Deegan CEO Of Vodafone Spain, Effective Nov. 1

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Colman Deegan as new CEO of Vodafone Spain, effective November 1. Deegan will join the Vodafone Group Executive Committee.

Deegan succeeds Antonio Coimbra, who will step down from his current executive role as CEO of Vodafone Spain, effective November 1. On the same day, he will be appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Vodafone Spain. Coimbra has been with Vodafone for 28 years including the last eight years as CEO of Spain. Prior to his role in Spain, Antonio was CEO of Vodafone Portugal.

Deegan joined Vodafone in 1998 and has held senior roles in group Finance & M&A as well as CFO roles in Vodafone India and Vodafone Italy. In 2016 he became CEO of Vodafone Turkey.

