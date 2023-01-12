Markets
Vodafone Names Aldo Bisio Group Chief Commercial Officer; Vodafone Spain CEO To Step Down

January 12, 2023 — 02:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Thursday the appointment of Aldo Bisio as the Group Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 12, in addition to his current role as CEO of Vodafone Italy.

Bisio has been CEO of Vodafone Italy since January 2014 and is a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Further, the company announced that Vodafone Spain will join the Europe Cluster effective January 12, and report to Europe Cluster CEO, Serpil Timuray.

Colman Deegan, CEO of Vodafone Spain, has decided to step down as CEO, effective March 31. He will support Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group's CEO on an interim basis, on strategic initiatives from April 1, until July 31. His successor will be appointed in due course.

Timuray has been CEO of the Europe Cluster since October 2018 and a member of the Group Executive Committee since January 2014.

