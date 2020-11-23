VOD

Vodafone mobile network down in several large German cities

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Vodafone's mobile network was out of service in several large German cities on Monday, according to tracking site Downdetector https://xn--allestrungen-9ib.de/stoerung/vodafone.

Outages were reported in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt and other cities, according to Downdetector, with 74% of respondents saying reporting problems using their mobile phone.

A spokesman for Germany's No.3 mobile operator by revenue confirmed there was a network outage but gave no immediate further details.

