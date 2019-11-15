Vodafone Italy head says a single network should not be controlled by Telecom Italia

A merger of telephone networks in Italy is something that can be considered as long as control does not end up with Telecom Italia (TIM), the head of Vodafone's Italian operations said on Friday.

"By way of alternative to infrastructure competition, a merger of networks could be taken into consideration providing governance control is not actually in the hands of TIM," Aldo Bisio said at a conference.

TIM is pressing ahead with plans to find investors to help it fund a tie-up with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single national fiber network player.

