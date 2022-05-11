Vodafone in talks to merge UK arm with CK Hutchison’s Three -FT

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L is in talks to merge its UK operations with Three UK, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

