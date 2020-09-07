VOD

Vodafone Idea to rebrand as Vi as it prepares for telecom battle

Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Monday it plans to rebrand itself as the debt-ridden telecoms carrier, which has been losing customers, looks to change its image three years after it announced the biggest merger in India's telecoms market.

The loss-making carrier on Friday approved fundraising of up to 250 billion rupees at a time it owes roughly 500 billion rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government. The dues, according to an Indian Supreme Court order, will have to be paid over a ten-year period.

Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Britain's Vodafone VOD.L and India's Idea Cellular, said it will go by the brand name "Vi".

