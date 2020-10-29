Vodafone Idea revenue slips as subscriber losses weigh

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a 0.5% drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as subscriber losses to rivals overshadowed benefits from a move to hike tariffs last year.

Consolidated loss came in at 72.18 billion rupees ($976.16 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 509.22 billion rupees a year earlier. FWN2HK1CZ

The company's quarterly consolidated revenue fell to 107.91 billion rupees from 108.44 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)

