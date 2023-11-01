Vodafone Idea (NSE:IDEA) Price Target Increased by 7.61% to 5.66

The average one-year price target for Vodafone Idea (NSE:IDEA) has been revised to 5.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.61% from the prior estimate of 5.26 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.39% from the latest reported closing price of 11.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Idea. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEA is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 473,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113,346K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107,346K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 101,546K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,712K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEA by 30.51% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 29,376K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 15,937K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

