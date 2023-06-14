News & Insights

Vodafone, Hutchison unveil UK mobile merger

June 14, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle and Clare Jim for Reuters ->

LONDON/HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L and CK Hutchison 0001.HK will merge their British operations, the two groups said on Wednesday, creating the country's largest mobile operator.

The details came in a long-awaited announcement after the two companies publiclyrevealed they were in talks in October.

