Vodafone, Hutchison unveil UK mobile merger

LONDON/HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L and CK Hutchison 0001.HK will merge their British operations, the two groups said on Wednesday, creating the country's largest mobile operator.

The details came in a long-awaited announcement after the two companies publiclyrevealed they were in talks in October.

