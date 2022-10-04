US Markets
Vodafone hires Evercore to sell stake in Spain's fixed network -Cinco Dias

British telecom group Vodafone has picked investment bank Evercore to sell a stake in its fixed network in Spain, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources with knowledge of the process.

By selling the network, the group seeks to reduce the pressure on its Spanish business and deflect criticism from investors, the report said.

Cut-throat competition in the telecom industry is leaving Vodafone struggling to keep up just as the transition to a faster 5G mobile network requires heavy investment.

Vodafone said on Monday it had started talks to merge its business in Britain with CK Hutchison OOO1.HK and has recently announced the acquisition of smaller rival Nowo in Portugal.

Evercore did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Vodafone spokesperson declined to comment.

