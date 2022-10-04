Vodafone hires Evercore to sell stake in Spain's fixed network -Cinco Dias

By selling the network, the group seeks to reduce the pressure on its Spanish business and deflect criticism from investors, the report said.

Cut-throat competition in the telecom industry is leaving Vodafone struggling to keep up just as the transition to a faster 5G mobile network requires heavy investment.

Vodafone said on Monday it had started talks to merge its business in Britain with CK Hutchison OOO1.HK and has recently announced the acquisition of smaller rival Nowo in Portugal.

Evercore did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Vodafone spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Latona; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.