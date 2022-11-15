Markets
VOD

Vodafone H1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Now Sees FY23 Adj. EBITDAaL At Lower End Of View

November 15, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit declined to 1.24 billion euros from last year's 1.28 billion euros.

Basic earnings per share were 3.52 eurocents, compared to 3.40 eurocents in the prior year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 6.02 eurocents, compared to 4.90 eurocents last year.

Adjusted EBITDAaL declined 2.6 percent from the prior year to 7.24 billion euros.

Group revenue grew 2 percent to 22.93 billion euros from last year's 22.49 billion euros, driven by service revenue growth and higher equipment sales.

Further, the company announced interim dividend per share of 4.5 eurocents, same as last year. The record date is November 25 and the dividend is payable on February 3, 2023.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Vodafone now expects adjusted EBITDAaL to be 15.0 billion euros to 15.2 billion euros, at the lower end of original guidance of 15.0 billion euros to 15.5 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.