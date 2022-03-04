Vodafone Group (VOD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Vodafone Group plc (Symbol: VOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.55, changing hands as low as $16.48 per share. Vodafone Group plc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.53 per share, with $20.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.55.

