Vodafone Group receives offer to transfer stake in Vodafone Egypt to Vodacom -statement

Vodafone Egypt management informed Telecom Egypt on Tuesday that Vodafone Group had received an initial offer from Vodacom for transferring Vodafone Group's stake in Vodafone Egypt to Vodacom, a statement by Telecom Egypt said on its official website.

Vodafone Group will disclose the value and structure of the offer, the statement added.

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group is majority owned by Vodafone.

