Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) Price Target Decreased by 7.37% to 108.83

The average one-year price target for Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) has been revised to 108.83 / share. This is an decrease of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 117.49 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 194.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.51% from the latest reported closing price of 76.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.79% to 2,907,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 326,855K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,157K shares, representing an increase of 93.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 3,675.14% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 263,843K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 181,163K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,816K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 3.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 140,149K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 18.13% over the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 127,791K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201,256K shares, representing a decrease of 57.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 42.99% over the last quarter.

