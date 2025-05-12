Vodafone Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VOD

In trading on Monday, shares of Vodafone Group plc (Symbol: VOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.17, changing hands as low as $9.05 per share. Vodafone Group plc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOD's low point in its 52 week range is $8 per share, with $10.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.06.

